Columbus County Deputy saves a man from overdose; found unconscious, purple

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is being called a hero after saving the life of a man found unconscious from an overdose on Friday.

Deputy Triston McGee responded to the 1100 block of Gaston Sellers Road in Whiteville where he discovered a 42-year-old male on the floor of the residence.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found unconscious, his breaths were shallow and he was purple.

McGee says a syringe with a white crystal-like substance was observed in plain view, leading to the Deputy’s decision to administer a dose of Naloxone Nasal Spray, commonly known as Narcan, to the male.

The male’s breathing improved slowly after receiving the Narcan. After a period of time, he regained consciousness and became alert.

He was then transported to Columbus Regional Hospital by EMS.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy McGee gave this male a second opportunity at life, and he likely would not have survived without assistance.