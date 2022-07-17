Columbus County first responders battle house fire in Chadbourn

Contributed photo

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY)- A multi-agency response to a fire in Columbus County Saturday, this was the first of two fires that crews responded to over the weekend.

This one in Chadbourn on the 100-block of Arthur Graham Road, erupted just before midnight on Friday, the flames taking over the home resulting in a total loss of the structure.

One person was home at the time, but no injuries were reported, the cause is believed to be accidental, according to the Deputy Fire Marshal for Columbus County Chase Lancaster.

Lancaster urges the public to be careful in the kitchen and around a fire, he said the county has had an uptick in reported accidental fires so far, this year.

“Just, practice all aspects of fire safety whether it’s electrical cooking, fireworks, anything you can, as far as fires in the last few weeks that have been linked to accidental fires for the most part,” he said. “So just please, please, please practice fire safety.”

The fire remains under investigation, according to Lancaster.

The Klondyke Chadbourn Fire Rescue Dept.; Roseland Fire Dept.; Cerro Gordo Fire and EMS; and Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, all arriving on scene.