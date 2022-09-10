Columbus County inaugural Public Safety Day success despite spotty showers

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The rain didn’t put a damper on the inaugural Public Safety Day.

Agencies from all over Columbus County gathered to talk to the public about what they do.

“We are out here to help you in your time of need, we’re going to give you back everything you’ve given to us,” said Columbus County Deputy Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster.

And demonstrated the proper equipment they have available to help the community in times of emergencies.

“We have previous military equipment converted to help our citizens if we have a hurricane or something such as that,” said Lancaster.

It was also a chance for the public to see them in action.

“We had a firemen’s competition,” said Waccamaw Fire Chief Brandy Nance.

Brunswick Fire took first place, followed by Tabor City Fire, and in third was Williams Township Fire.

“We landed a helicopter like we would do on major a wreck scene,” said Nance.

Also at the event, a chance to go up on a tower ladder apparatus and for the kids, a trailer designed to teach fire prevention.

The event was put on to showcase resources from Columbus County’s first responders.

K9 Deputy Cooper was there, he sniff’s out suspects, missing persons and drugs, he’s also trained to detect weapons and is a valuable resource to the Columbus Sheriff’s Office.

“We also have another patrol dog he’s a German shepherd and we also have bloodhounds,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Soles. “When time is of the essence the dogs are a big help, when it comes to finding missing persons, we don’t have to launch the helicopter for example, they save us money.”

There was also an adopt-a-thon organized to clear the shelters which have seen an influx of animals after the coronavirus pandemic, according to Columbus County Deputy Chief Aaron Herring.

“Anytime we get to showcase the animals other than just being in a shelter, we like to carry them out and have interaction with the public,” he said.

Live music closed out the event – which organizers say was a success.

Lancaster said they plan to do the event next year.