Columbus County man accused of animal neglect

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY)– A Columbus County man is facing nearly a dozen charges in connection with the discovery of several malnourished or dead dogs.

According to Tabor City police, the arrest stemmed from an emaciated dog being spotted by several people in the Jernigan St. area of Tabor City over several days. An officer followed the dog to a nearby home in the 200 block of Ray St. in an attempt to speak with the owner.

He discovered several other malnourished adult dogs and a small litter of puppies on the property. A puppy and one of the dogs were dead. Almost all of them had little or no access to food, water or shelter. The dogs were seized and turned over to Columbus County Animal Services.

Christopher Bryan McNeil, 22 was arrested and is charged with 9 counts of Cruelty to Animals and 2 counts of Kill Animals by Starvation. He was placed under a $15,000 unsecured bond, and is scheduled to make a court appearance on February 4.