Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people

Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III has been arrested for alleged fraud (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people.

34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, fraud incidents date back to at least August. They say multiple people have left vehicles with Dewitt III to repair, only to have him take their money and never return their vehicles repaired, and selling some of the vehicles.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.

The Sheriff’s Office says they believe there are more victims who have not come forward yet.

You are asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551 if you have any information.