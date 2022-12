Columbus County man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, hitting woman in face

Rominique Alex Drayton has been arrested for allegedly firing into a car, striking a woman in the face (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun into a car, striking a woman in the face.

23-year-old Rominique Alex Drayton shot a 9mm semi automatic handgun into a car back in June, hitting the driver, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman hit by the gunfire was taken to the Columbus Regional Hospital for her injuries.