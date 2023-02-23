Columbus County man arrested for allegedly stealing numerous food items from gas station over several days

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Riegelwood man has been arrested for allegedly stealing numerous food items from a gas station.

19-year-old Allen James Godwin is accused of taking the food and drink items from Scotchman Gas Station, where he worked.

Godwin’s alleged theft amounted to $147.63 after taxes over a five day span.

A list of items includes stolen includes chicken wings, candy, energy drinks and more:

Godwin was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.