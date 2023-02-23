Columbus County man arrested for allegedly stealing numerous food items from gas station over several days

WWAY News,
Still0223 00002
Allen James Godwin is accused of stealing numerous food items from a gas station (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Riegelwood man has been arrested for allegedly stealing numerous food items from a gas station.

19-year-old Allen James Godwin is accused of taking the food and drink items from Scotchman Gas Station, where he worked.

Godwin’s alleged theft amounted to $147.63 after taxes over a five day span.

A list of items includes stolen includes chicken wings, candy, energy drinks and more:

Larceny

A list of items stolen from a gas station (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Godwin was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Categories: Columbus, Local, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts