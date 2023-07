Columbus County man arrested on charges of indecent liberties with child

Richard Scott Callahan III has been arrested for alleged sex crimes with a child (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man has been arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Richard Scott Callahan was taken into custody on June 30th for allegedly engaging in the sex offense in April.

The child was reportedly 13 years old at the time of the crime.

Callahan is under a $10,000 secured bond.