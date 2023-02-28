Columbus County man charged with 10 felonies after narcotic investigation

Austin Tanner Blackwell, 26, has been booked for several charges. (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff)

EVERGREEN, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division has been investigating the distribution of illegal drugs throughout the county over the past few months.

During their investigation, they purchased illegal narcotics from 26-year-old Austin Tanner Blackwell on multiple occasions.

Investigators executed a search warrant on February 3rd, 2023 at Blackwell’s residence, which is located in the 9000 block of Old Lumberton Road in Evergreen.

During the search warrant, Vice-Narcotics investigators seized amounts of Suboxone strips, Tramadol, and methamphetamine.

Blackwell was arrested and transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Felony Sell Schedule III Controlled Substance

Felony Sell Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep and Sell a Controlled Substance

2 counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep and Sell a Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Blackwell received a $170,000.00 secured bond.

He remains in custody at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.