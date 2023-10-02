Columbus County man confesses to killing his son, West Columbus High School student

Matthew Mercer has been arrested for confessing to killing his son (Photo: CCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man has confessed to killing his son, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Matthew Mercer, 41, made the confession Saturday.

According to sources, Brady Mercer was shot and killed while he slept.

Brady was a student at West Columbus High School, playing JV football last year.

The football team will honor Brady Friday night during their home game against South Columbus.

Mercer has been charged with murder and is being held in the Columbus County Detention Center.

Additional information is pending further investigation.