Columbus County man guilty of raping 9-year-old child

Gerson Daniel Brown (Photo: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury has found a Columbus County man guilty of raping a child.

Gerson Daniel Brown will spend between 25 and 35 years in prison for Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, according to a news release from the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office.

The sexual assault happened in 2017.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from the victim, defendant, family members, and law enforcement. Also, the jury observed a recorded forensic interview conducted by Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center, where the victim was interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer.

“This type of case deserves the full attention of our justice system and today those efforts resulted in a substantial prison sentence for a sexual predator,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Heath Nance stated, “I appreciate the hard work and commitment of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department and Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center in bringing justice for this victim, as well as the careful

consideration of the jury in this case.”