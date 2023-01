Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected recent homicide (Photo: MGN)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon.

According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps.

The death is suspected to be a homicide.

Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”.

The location is the 2500 block of M M Ray Road.

