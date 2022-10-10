Columbus County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Daquon Rollo Corrothers has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of Alex Moore (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Daquon Rollo Corrothers has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of Alex Moore.

The ruling comes after more than two weeks of trial in the Criminal Session of Columbus County Superior Court.

Back on January 28, 2020, the father of Alex Moore made a missing person’s report to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

After an extensive investigation and manhunt, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Daquon Corrothers on February 5, 2020.

Investigators discovered the body of Alex Moore in a shallow, watery grave in the defendant’s yard. The medical examiner detailed for the jury that victim had sustained eight gunshot wounds and a series of abrasions to the body.

After four hours of deliberation the jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts.