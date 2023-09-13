Columbus County man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Chadbourn man in 2021

Tyquise Baker has been sentence to life in prison (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 33 to 52 months for a 2021 murder.

A jury convicted Tyquise Baker of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Julius Miller and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for the shooting of a Chadbourn woman.

Baker shot Miller and a woman while they were in the driveway of a house on Dessie Rd. in Chadbourn. The house has been demolished due to multiple homicides at the location.

Witnesses say Julius Miller was shot from behind at the base of head and more than ten times after falling to the ground.

The woman who witnessed the murder was then shot multiple times before escaping and receiving medical treatment.