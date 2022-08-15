Columbus County man sentenced to several years in prison for cocaine charges

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man arrested two years ago as part of a multi-agency ‘Operation Carnivore’, focusing on communities saturated with drug activity and violent crimes, has been sentenced to several years in prison.

32-year-old Justin Emmanuel McKvian, also known as “Waldo”, was convicted in a Columbus County jury trial on August 10th for charges of Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and received a 29-53 month sentence.

The original operation began in September 0f 2019, in areas including the Green Acres community, Dessie Road community, and Ten Mile Road community.

Warrants were obtained for McKvian, but he was not located and arrested until September 2, 2020.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says working together as a team ensured a solid case that resulted in McKvian being convicted for his crimes.