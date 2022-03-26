Columbus County Narcotics Investigator hit by suspect’s car during traffic stop

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — On March 18th the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice – Narcotics unit conducted a vehicle stop in the Green Acres community of Tabor City, when an investigator was hit by the suspect’s car, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Duane Henderson Manning, 55, of Tabor City, attempted to strike an investigator’s vehicle with his vehicle, a Chevrolet Blazer. Manning was initially stopped by an investigator. However, before he could be removed from the vehicle, Manning attempted to drive away from the scene, striking an investigator with his Chevrolet Blazer.

The investigator sustained minor injuries.

Manning was then stopped and taken into custody.

He was charged with the following charges:

Two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of Cocaine

Resisting a Public Officer

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia