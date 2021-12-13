Columbus County non-profit celebrates 30 years of service

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — A Columbus County non-profit is celebrating 30 years of service.

The Columbus County Dream Center connects those in need with housing, healthcare, and afterschool daycare and tutoring programs. It’s celebrating the anniversary with 30 days of events, feeding the community with a donation-fueled dinner Sunday night and holding one final celebration with awards and prizes Tuesday.

Executive Director Amber Bellamy hopes this will be one of many more milestones.

“We want the Dream Center to be way bigger than it is. To helping more than, let’s say we serve 1,000 people next year,” she said. “Next year we’ll serve 2,000. To be able to expand our horizons and what programming we offer. That we change with the times. That we make a stamp on this area and that we can also enhance the quality of life for our residents in our area.”

The Dream Center is one of the few remaining non-profits in that portion of the county.