Columbus County Republican Party planning petition for DA Jon David’s removal

The Columbus County Republican Party is looking to have DA Jon David removed (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Republican Party has announced plans to pursue a petition for removal of District Attorney Jon David.

Party Chairman Sammy Hinson says they plan to approach an attorney and see if there is good reason for David to be removed.

David filed two petitions for the removal of Jody Greene from the role of Columbus County Sheriff in October and December of 2022. Greene resigned both times.

Hinson says this is not the only factor in their decision to pursue David’s removal. He says they have received a significant increase in complaints about the District Attorney in the last three months.

WWAY reached out to Jon David for a comment but we have not yet heard back.