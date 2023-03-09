Columbus County road requires temporary closure

NCDOT says a road will close near Delco next week (Photo: MGN)

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — Drivers who use Fertilizer Road near the Columbus-Brunswick county border will need to take a detour next week.



State transportation maintenance crews will replace a drainage pipe underneath the pavement near Neils Eddy Road, just east of N.C. 87 outside of Delco. The project is part of the agency’s planned maintenance program to replace pipes before roads are resurfaced in future contracts. This pipe will be upsized to help make the roadway more resilient to future storms.



The work will start at 8:00 a.m. Monday and be completed by March 17th.



While closed, drivers will be detoured onto N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 in Columbus County and onto Northwest Road NE in Brunswick County – a distance of about 12 miles.



Drivers should approach the work site with caution and anticipate a longer commute.