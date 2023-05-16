Columbus County school bus driver disciplined after allegedly leaving sleeping child on board

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County school bus driver has been disciplined after allegedly leaving a sleeping child on board.

The incident took place Monday morning around 7:42, when a bus carrying students from Williams Township School unloaded students and parked in the bus parking lot, around 50 feet from the school. A mechanic, completing a routine inspection of the bus, discovered a sleeping child in a 4th row seat at approximately 8:39 a.m.

The child was awakened by a staff member and taken to the classroom.

Columbus County Schools says they require all bus drivers perform pre- and post-trip inspections to confirm vehicle and student safety for morning and afternoon travel. The post inspection involves walking to the rear of the bus to inspect all seats. The bus driver failed to complete the post inspection properly, according to a press release.

“The safety of students is our top priority, and we will use this incident as a training tool to reinforce the importance of following procedures to all staff and remaining diligent where student safety is concerned,” a statement read.