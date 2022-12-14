Lake Waccamaw school employee arrested for alleged sex act with student

Irvin James Braddy (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — A former employee of Thomas Academy in Lake Waccamaw has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a student.

28-year-old Irvin James Braddy was arrested Monday and given a $75,000 bond.

The Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina released the following statement in regards to the allegations against Braddy, a former employee of the organization:

“The individual involved is no longer employed at Thomas Academy or Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina. We have worked closely with authorities, and they will continue to have our full cooperation. The safety and well-being of the children in our care is most important and we decline to provide any further comments as to not hinder the legal process.”

We’ll have more details when they become available.