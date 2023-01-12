Columbus County Schools release mobile app allowing bus location tracking

Columbus County Schools have released a free app allowing parents to track their child's bus (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents of Columbus County School students will soon be able to track their child’s school bus in real-time.

Columbus County Schools has contracted with Here Comes the Bus to enhance the safety and comfort of students that use the bus to travel to and from school.

The free mobile app and website enables parents to see the location of a child’s school bus on a smartphone, tablet, or personal computer. Notifications are sent when the bus is nearby, practically eliminating the wait times at the bus stop, according to a press release.

Parents will need the district code and their child’s Student ID number to enroll. Schools will send this information home the week of January 17th.