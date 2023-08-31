Columbus County Schools remaining remote on Friday

Columbus County Schools (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Schools are planning to have another remote learning day on Friday.

The school system had a remote learning day on Thursday following Idalia.

Due to continued flooding and road closures across the region, they decided to make Friday a remote learning day too.

Officials say students should check Google Classroom for assignments and office hours.

There is a two-hour delay for staff.

Whiteville City Schools will be closed for all students on Friday. It will be an optional teacher workday for faculty and staff with a two hour delay.