Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges in the sexual assault of a juvenile in Wrightsville Beach.

According to a news release from Wrightsville Beach Police, officers received a report about the alleged crime on April 30. According to the victim in the case, the assault took place in July of 2017.

After roughly 3 months of investigating, police decided to seek charges against Walter Bennett Craven, 56.

The case appeared before a magistrate on July 22nd.

Police say probable cause was found to charge Craven with Indecent Liberties with a Child and First Degree Forced Sex Offence.

The New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office tried to serve warrants on Craven, but they could not find him.

During an investigation, law enforcement learned the suspect had possibly gone to the Lake Waccamaw area.

Members of the Wrightsville Beach Investigation Division then contacted the Columbus County Sherriff’s Office to assist in the arrest.

On Monday, members of Columbus County Sherriff’s Office and the Lake Waccamaw Police Department took Craven into custody. He was placed under a $35,000 secured bond.