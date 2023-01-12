Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on alleged drug charges

Jerry Delane McBride has been arrested on drug charges (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on alleged drug charges.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators concluded a three months long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Whiteville and surrounding communities on January 9th. During the investigation, multiple controlled buys of meth were completed.

49-year-old Jerry Delane McBride was stopped by Officers in Whileville while driving a vehicle displaying a fictitious registration plate. Investigators say they observed a razor blade with a white powder substance on the dash of the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched. Officers located approximately seven grams of meth. McBride also had a bag of meth, weighing over one gram, under the hat he was wearing.

McBride was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and charged with the following charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine 2 counts of Felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep and Sell Controlled Substance Felony Conspire Traffic Methamphetamine 3 counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine Felony Possession of Methamphetamine Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

McBride received a $265,000 secured bond.