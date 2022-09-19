Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests two suspects in connection to alleged stolen property

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to alleged stolen property (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested for alleged theft, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 30th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to Swimming Hole Road in Delco, after receiving reports of a stolen Cub Cadet lawn mower and a Yamaha four-wheeler.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim reported he was traveling on Livingston Chapel Road when he observed a truck hauling a trailer with a lawn mower and four-wheeler that he thought looked like his. He returned to his residence to find that his property was missing.

Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim, along with the criminal investigator assigned to the case, identified the suspect as 34-year-old Casey Jacobs of Bolton. The investigator obtained a warrant for Jacobs’ arrest.

On September 8th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were conducting a separate investigation at 231 Loop Road in Bolton. Investigators observed a four-wheeler matching the victim’s four-wheeler in the front of the residence. After they confirmed the vehicle was the victim’s missing four-wheeler, it was recovered and returned to the victim.

Casey Lynn Jacobs was arrested on September 12th at a house on Old Lake Road. He was transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and charged with felony Breaking and Entering, felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering, and felony Probation Violation out of County.

He received a $30,000 secured bond.

Two days later, a search warrant was executed at 3487 and at 3493 Old Northeast Road in Lake Waccamaw. Investigators located the victim’s missing lawn mower on the property and recovered it.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect had painted the lawn mower blue to change its appearance.

Inside of the residences, investigators located three long guns. The firearms were seized along with another stolen four-wheeler located on one of the properties.

33-year-old Ricky Levell Mitchell was arrested on scene and transported to the Law Enforcement Center. He was processed and charged with felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon and felony Possession of Stolen Property.

His bond was originally set at $15,000 secured, but it was increased the next day to $100,000 secured.