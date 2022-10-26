Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation.

Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase various supplies needed for the D.A.R.E. program.

“It takes a village, and we are so thankful for our village,” the Sheriff’s Office said.