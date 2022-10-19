Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident

Police recently came to the rescue of a woman in Columbus County (Photo: Pexels)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City.

Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East.

A female had fallen and injured her hip, making her unable to walk. Deputies say they located an unlocked window. However, when they attempted to enter the window a large dog charged at deputies and bit the injured female. As a result, deputies were unable to make entry through the window.

After discussing it with the homeowner, deputies made the decision to force entry into the residence so she could receive medical care. Utilizing some of the newly purchased entry tools, a deputy was able to force entry to the residence, causing minimal damage. The dog was secured in a kennel inside of the residence.

Nakina Rescue entered the residence to assist the female. She was transported to the hospital.