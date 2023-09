Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating after two bodies found in Riegelwood building

Deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in Riegelwood (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a death investigation in Riegelwood.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Fertilizer Road around 8:00 a.m.

They say they discovered two bodies in an outbuilding on the property.

The investigation is ongoing.