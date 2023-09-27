Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating after video surfaces showing teen beating dog to death

An investigation is underway in Columbus County after a video surfaces showing a teen beating a dog to death (Photo: MGN Online)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a video surfaced online showing a teenager beating a dog to death.

Deputies say the owner let the dog out around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday to use the restroom.

The dog was not found until 9:00am the next morning, dead in a nearby field.

A video showed the dog being beaten by 18-year-old Nicholas McGuirt, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It has since been taken down.

Deputies say the video was recorded by a 16-year-old juvenile.