Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 18-year-old

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide involving a handgun (Photo: MGN)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent homicide.

The incident took place on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City around 12:50 p.m. Monday.

According to a report, an 18-year-old male was killed, with the weapon being listed as a handgun.

No other information is available.

Officers will wait until contacting the victim’s family before releasing the name.