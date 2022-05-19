Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism at East Columbus High School

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at East Columbus High School that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

According to a Columbus County Schools spokesperson, bus drivers arriving to start their shifts discovered the damage between 6am and 6:15am Thursday morning.

Floors and other surfaces were covered with cooking oil, flour and silly string. Classes are being held, but students and staff are being kept from vandalized areas as crews work to clean up the damage.

Columbus County Schools is working with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to try to identify the suspects using surveillance video. At this point, there have been no arrests or charges.