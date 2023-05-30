Columbus County Sheriff’s Office reports hundreds of violations during Click It or Ticket Campaign

Click It or Ticket Campaign (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released their numbers from a recent Click It or Ticket campaign.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted saturation patrols focusing on the East End of the county from May 22nd through May 30th.

The goal of this enforcement effort was to ensure all passengers in motor vehicles utilized a seat belt properly and to ensure compliance of the motor vehicle codes.

vehicle codes. The following is a list of the total violations issued during these saturation patrols: