Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responds to homicide in Old Dock community

(Photo: WWAY)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – This morning, shortly after 7:00 am, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Snake Island Rd in the Old Dock community.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male inside the residence.

The male had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has one person in custody.

No other suspects are believed to be involved.

Family notification is pending. The investigation is ongoing.