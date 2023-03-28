Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for Dollar General larceny suspects

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects they say stole items from a Dollar General (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for several people accused of stealing items from a Dollar General.

A Dollar General employee reported a white female left the store with a grocery cart of items she did not pay for.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the incident. They say a white female and two black females accompanied by a small child entered the store. The white female filled a shopping cart with toilet paper and Tide Pods and proceeded to exit the store but saw an employee at the check-out register. She went back towards the main aisles of the store.

Meanwhile, the other two females began talking with the store employee, giving the white female time to exit the store without paying. The other females then purchased a few items at the self-checkout register before leaving the store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.