Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance locating a missing person.

Ashley Nichole Garner, 26, was last seen on January 7th around 6:00 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ashley is a 5′ 4″ white female with gray eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a flower-patterned white shirt and white jeans. She had a backpack and a bag.

She was spotted on surveillance footage leaving the premises after getting into an older model truck or SUV.

Officials say Ashley requires daily medication.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ashley maybe in the Leland or Wilmington area.

If you know about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Rockenbach at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551 or call 911.