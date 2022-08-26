Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel.

Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge.

They say the vehicle is pulling what appears to be a home-made trailer and large fuel tank.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have received reports of fuel being stolen and would like to locate the vehicle and it’s drivers.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.