Columbus County Sheriff’s Office warns of positive rabies case in fox

Fox (Photo: Neil McIntosh / CC BY 2.0)

EVERGREEN, NC (WWAY) — On July 13th the Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services received notification of a possible rabies case located in the 10000 block of Old 74 Highway.

The animal was identified as a fox and was killed for public safety and sent to the North Carolina Laboratory for testing.

The next day, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services was notified that the animal had tested positive for rabies.

If you live in the Evergreen community of Columbus County, police ask you to be aware that a positive rabies case has been confirmed in the community.

They say all dogs, cats, and ferrets should be vaccinated for rabies. These vaccinations are good for 1 to 3 years, depending on which vaccination was administered. Rabies vaccinations are required by North Carolina Law.

Police say rabies is most commonly found in raccoons; however, the rabies virus can infect foxes, dogs, cats, and ferrets.

The signs and symptoms of rabies includes:

· Partial paralysis or inability to use limbs

· Circling or staggering

· Aggressive behavior for no reason

· Behaving unnaturally tame

· Excessive salivation or foaming at the mouth

Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services administers rabies vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 5:00pm. The cost is $10.

If you live in the Evergreen community, you are asked to check your pet’s rabies vaccination to confirm that it is still current. If it is time for their booster, it is imperative that you do not hesitate to vaccinate your pet.

If you witness an animal with any of these signs or symptoms immediately dial 911 and contact Animal Protective Services as soon as possible.