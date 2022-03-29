Columbus County teen advances to next round of American Idol

A young woman from the Cape Fear is taking Hollywood by storm.

Ryleigh Madison gets Golden Ticket to Hollywood (Photos: American Idol)

Earlier this month, Ryleigh Madison, a teenager from Columbus County, got a golden ticket to Hollywood after auditioning for American Idol.

Monday night’s episode featured the first round of “Hollywood Week” and the 16-year-old continued to impress the celebrity judges, advancing to the next round.

The show will air again on Sunday and Monday nights for the “Duets Round.” If Madison advances again, she will be in the show’s Top 24.

Congratulations, Ryleigh!