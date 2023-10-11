Columbus County teen missing for nearly two months

Freleah Greene has been missing since August 16. (Photo: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Freleah Zaire Greene, 15, was last seen by family members on August 16 at around 11:30 am.

She was last seen on Valley Acres Drive in Whiteville. She was wearing a pink crop top and black shorts.

If you have seen her or know where she is, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910.642.6551, message them on Facebook, or contact them via their app.