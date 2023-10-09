Columbus County woman charged with assault with deadly weapon following stabbing
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County woman has been charged following a stabbing.
Tiffany Dudney was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Dudney reportedly stabbed a man, causing injuries to his chest and arms.
The victim was transported to hospital via EMS.
No updates have been reported on the victims condition.
The investigation is still ongoing.