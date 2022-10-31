Columbus County woman convicted of second degree murder of man who burned alive

Jill Taylor was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison by Judge James Gregory Bell on Monday for Second Degree Murder (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County woman has been convicted of Second Degree Murder.

Jill Taylor was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison by Judge James Gregory Bell on Monday.

Taylor was traveling in a sedan along US 74 in Columbus County on February 18, 2018, when she stopped in the right lane of a a 70 mph stretch of lane at night without hazard lights.

A loaded 18-wheeler driven by Ricky Crocker attempted to change lanes to avoid hitting Taylor and collided with the back left corner of her vehicle.

Crocker’s 18-wheeler ran off the road into trees and immediately caught fire. Crocker burned alive unable to get out of the cab of his 18-wheeler. An investigation by the North Carolina Highway Patrol showed that Taylor was impaired from huffing Dust-Off and taking prescription medication.

Earlier that day, Taylor had fled from Wilmington Police Department officers after being passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle from huffing Dust-Off.

At the time of Crocker’s death, Taylor had four pending Driving While Impaired charges in Columbus, Brunswick, and New Hanover counties.