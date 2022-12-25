Columbus County family loses everything in fire a day ahead of Christmas Eve

RIEGLEWOOD, NC (WWAY) — This year’s Christmas won’t be the same for a Riegelwood family after a fire ripped through their home Friday, leaving them with nothing but memories.

Lucero Vega Carbajal and her little sister Katherin were the only ones home at the time the fire started.

“I was taking clothes out the dryer, and so I started smelling smoke,” she said. “I opened the back door and there was a lot of smoke.”

Katherin was close by and heard her big sister Lucero call out to her.

“I was in my bedroom, which is over there, with my sister’s cat, on the phone,” she said.

Katherin rushed to the kitchen to get a bucket of water and filled it up in the bathroom shower, but it was too late.

“I was telling my little sister to get out,” said Lucero.

“I heard her screaming to get out, and I couldn’t get my phone or my sister’s cat,” said Katherin.

Her sister Lucero still had her phone and was able to stay calm and call 911.

The flames took over the mobile home in minutes and all the sisters could do was watch and wait for the fire department to arrive.

According to Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Sylvia Pinyan with Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue, that call came in at about 3:10 Friday afternoon; first responders were dispatched shortly after.

The home was a complete loss, the family of eight was left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing and the memory of their beloved pet cat.

The fire department now collecting clothes for three adults and five girls who range in age from 11 to 19 years old.

“When we got there and got things situated and figured out what was going on, that’s when we kicked in and started asking for help,” said Riegelwood Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Camlin.

The department said they were overwhelmed by the support from the Riegelwood community and beyond.

“I’m staying with my aunt right now, and we’re looking for a place to stay,” said Lucero.

A Gofundme page was set up to help the family relocate after the devastating loss of the home they’ve known for the past 15 years.

“As long as we’re OK, I don’t care about anything else,” said Katherin.

As the sunset on Christmas Eve the family reflected and felt thankful they still have each other.

Fire crews cleared the scene at about 5:32 p.m., the cause of the fire according to Camlin was determined to be discarded ashes put out on the back porch that was not fully extinguished.

According to Camlin, the high winds on Friday gave the embers the oxygen they needed to re-ignite causing the fire to grow, he urges everyone to dispose of hot ashes far away from the house and to use water to make sure extinguished.

Those who’d like to donate can drop off clothes, sizes x-small, medium, and large, along with shoes, sizes 6.5 to 8.5, at 100 John Riegel Rd, Riegelwood, to make sure someone is at the fire station to accept donations, please call (910) 655-3380 before coming by.

As of Saturday, the family’s Gofundme page has raised $65 of their $10,000 goal, anyone who’d like to donate can here, the money will go towards the expense of a new home.