Columbus Regional earns title of excellence in robotic surgery

Columbus Regional Healthcare Becomes the Region’s First Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (Photo: Columbus Regional Healthcare System)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Columbus Regional Healthcare System achieved accreditation from SRC (Surgical Review Corporation) as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.

This makes them the first healthcare system in the region to earn this achievement.

This accreditation recognizes Columbus Regional’s commitment and high standard of delivery of quality patient care and safety.

Columbus Regional has been performing and perfecting robotic surgeries since 2011.

They began using robotics with urology, GYn and general surgery, but have since expanded to gynecological, bariatric and orthopedic surgeries as well.

Status as an accredited Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence means that Columbus Regional has met nationally and internationally recognized standards.

Jason Beck, CRHS and CEO gave a statement after the accomplishment, “Columbus Regional Healthcare System’s accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery affirms our commitment of providing patients within our region access to the most advanced medical technologies, expert physicians and world-class patient care right here close to home.”

Health care facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements.

These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an

emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment.

Inspectors educate staff in the accredited departments on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

For more information on the Columbus Regional Healthcare system, click here.