Comic book shops celebrated “Free Comic Book Day”

"Memory Lane Comics," located on Princess Street, was just one of the many comic book shops celebrating.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, many comic book shops were participating in “Free Comic Book Day.”

Outside of “Memory Lane Comics,” a line stretched down the block.

There were many comics to choose from, a raffle drawing to enter, and fun for all ages to enjoy.

The shop hosted hundreds of visitors throughout the day.

Brianne Walsh and her children were just some of the eager comic book lovers who attended the event.

Walsh said, “The first time we came was last year and we had so much fun that we wanted to kinda make it an annual little family tradition. We’re just excited to get some new comics!”

Walsh said she and her kids were most excited to see what Marvel comics they could get their hands on.