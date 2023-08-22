Commissioners recognize Little League World Series participants in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several little league teams in Columbus County were honored at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night.

Ricky Bullard, board chair, signed proclamations recognizing six teams from the county for making it to the Little League World Series and representing the county well.

The Wolfpack Optimist Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division I, South Columbus Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division II, Columbus County Dixie Boys – Jr. Boys Division, Columbus County Dixie Boys – Boys Division, Central Columbus Dixie Softball Darlings, and the Central Columbus Dixie Softball SweeTees were celebrated.

Coaches and players from each of the teams went up to shake hands with the commissioners and have their individual proclamations read.