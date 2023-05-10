Commissioners to discuss new agreement for Project Grace

Commissioners will review the project on Monday (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners are planning to review a new agreement for the redevelopment of a county-owned block in downtown Wilmington.

‘Project Grace’ will use a public-private partnership model to create a cultural hub with a modern and efficient downtown library and Cape Fear Museum facility.

It will also feature improvements to the current parking deck located on the block bounded by Chestnut, Grace, Second and North Third Streets, along with a mixed-use residential and commercial development.

Commissioners will review the agreement at their meeting May 15th at 9:00 a.m.