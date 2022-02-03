Communities In Schools of Cape Fear gifted large donation by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —One of the wealthiest women in the world made a donation, that will have a direct impact on students in the Cape Fear. The group ‘Communities In Schools of Cape Fear’, was gifted a large donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is helping students who have had their lives and education affected by COVID-19. Across the Cape Fear, agencies that help animals in distress have been busy due to the recent winter storms and bitterly cold temperatures. The local windfall is one and a half million dollars. CIS is one of 40 affiliates chosen to receive a direct gift. The total donation to Communities In Schools nationwide is more than $133.5 million

The one-time gift to the nonprofit will help in the areas most needed locally.

“We’re going to take some time, to think through how this $1.5 million investment in our work translates to investment in our community. We’re going to be able to sure up our internal capacity, we’re going to take a look at how we can better support our staff,” said Louise Hicks, ‘Communities In Schools of Cape Fear’ Executive Director.

CIS partners with public schools and community agencies in New Hanover, Pender, and Duplin Counties. The goal is to connect students and their families to critical resources like food, housing, healthcare, counseling, and remote learning technology.