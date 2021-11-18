Community center in Wilmington gives hundreds of seniors Thanksgiving lunch

Meals are prepared by staff for 17th annual senior Thanksgiving luncheon at the Wilmington MLK Community Center (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A community center hosted its 17th annual senior Thanksgiving luncheon on Thursday.

At lunchtime hundreds gathered at the MLK Community Center for free hot meals. 300 meals with traditional thanksgiving foods like turkey, ham, and stuffing were passed out.

The community center’s recreation supervisor says this is one way they remind seniors how special they are.

“It is an excellent opportunity to share our love and our concern for the community at this time of holidays. Especially in this time of COVID we want the community to know particularly the seniors, that we are here, we love them, and we are very concerned about them,” said Mary Jones, MLK Center recreation supervisor.

Staff at the center, city council members, and law enforcement officers all helped prepare and distribute the meals.