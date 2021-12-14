Community CPR Adopt a Family Program Still Needs Donations

Community CPR and the disAbility Resource Center hold a yearly program that is meant to help contribute to families who need assistance by giving their children a Christmas full of joy and happiness.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office participated and presented Community CPR with funds for the annual Adopt a Family program.

This makes two years that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Community CPR and the disAbility Resource Center to “adopt” local families that need assistance to provide Christmas gifts for their children.

These funds were collected from the Deputies, Investigators, and Detention staff that had also participated in “No Shave December”.

There are still families that need assistance, and if you are interested in helping to make one family’s Christmas merry and memorable, please contact Community CPR at (910) 625- 7221.

The last day for donations is December 17th, 2021.